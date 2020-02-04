Chase ends in Salina crash following armed robbery in Newton

UPDATE: Police in Newton say the suspect involved in this morning's crash in Salina were being chased in connection with an armed robbery.

According to the Newton Police Department's official Facebook page, officers were called to a report of an armed robbery at E-Z Trip Convenience Store at 100 S. Main at around 5:45 a.m.

Police say two men entered the store armed with guns, and at least one of them fired several shots inside the store. No one was hurt.

The robbers then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Investigators were able to get vehicle and tag information, which was put out to surrounding counties and the Kansas Highway Patrol.

At one point, the vehicle was chased by law enforcement into Salina, where it crashed.

-----

Authorities arrest a person who fled from a crash scene on foot Tuesday morning.

According to Trooper Ben Gardner says it started as a vehicle pursuit that ended when a car with several people inside crashed near Salina South High School.

Police arrested two people at the crash scene. A third person fled the scene on foot. Authorities captured and arrested that person a short time later.

The Salina School District says it was aware of the situation, but there were no changes made to the school day, which began at 7:45.

Crews are expected to remain on the scene to clear up and investigate the crash and arrests scenes.