One dead in Wichita motel shooting

One person is dead after a shooting at a Wichita motel overnight. It happened at around 11:45 at the Country Inn Motel on Broadway, just south of Kellogg.

When police got to the scene, they found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are not sure what led up to the shooting.

"We would later learn after talking to witnesses and looking at videos that an unknown male had approached the vehicle and fired one shot into the car striking the victim," said Captain Wendell Nicholson of the Wichita Police Department.

No word yet on whether any arrests were made.