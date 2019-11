One person is dead after a crash involving a semi Friday morning in Reno County.

The crash happened around 7:41 a.m. on K61 mile marker 64 near the Medora exit.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says traffic is being diverted at Medora Road at east 85th.

