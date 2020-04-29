One killed in E. Wichita crash

Emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal crash on Kellogg Drive at Rock Road.

Crews were called to that scene at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

We know a 70-year-old man died in the crash.

Authorities at the scene say that man was driving on Kellogg and turning left onto Rock Road, when another vehicle headed south ran a red light and struck his car.

Wichita police believe the second driver was impaired. That driver was taken to the hospital with potentially serious injuries.

Rock Road is closed both northbound and southbound in that area. Kellogg Drive, which is the side road next to Kellogg, is also closed. Kellogg itself is open.

The Critical Accident Team is at the scene investigating. Police hope to have the area back open before 7:00 a.m.