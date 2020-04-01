One killed in crash, fire near Valley Center

One person has died after a crash near Valley Center late Tuesday.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. near 101st West & 71st North.

When emergency crews arrived, they found a vehicle that had crashed on a dirt road and burst into flames.

Fire crews were called in to put out the fire. That's when they found a body inside the vehicle.

Investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash.

"It would appear that speed was part, an influence in the accident but specifics are unknown at this time," said Lt. Daniel Oliver of the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office.

The person who died has not been identified.

