8:15 a.m.

Westbound lanes of K-254 are back open.

----

One person is seriously hurt after a crash on K-254 near Webb Road.

Sedgwick County dispatchers say it happened just before 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Dispatchers say westbound K-254 is closed.

Eyewitness News has a crew headed to the scene to monitor the situation.

