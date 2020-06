A Macksville man died in Pratt County early Tuesday morning when his car crashed into an embankment, causing it to roll multiple times.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said Jacob Davis was going southbound on NE 70th, northwest of Preston, when he drove off the road to the west, came back onto the road and then entered a ditch to the east. His vehicle then struck the embankment.

Troopers on the scene said his car landed on its tires facing southwest.

Davis died on the scene.