One more day of warm weather

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says a cold front is coming that will put an end to the unseasonably warm weather.

Tonight, lows will drop into the 30s for the west and the 40s for central and eastern Kansas. The sky will be partly cloudy overnight.

Tomorrow, it will be mostly sunny with highs in the 50s and 60s.

A cold front will begin to move into northwestern Kansas Sunday morning and it will move to the southeast, through the state by Sunday evening. Behind the front, light snow will be possible in northwestern Kansas Sunday night into Monday morning. Less than an inch of accumulation is expected.

Highs will drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s on Monday. We'll warm back into the mid 50s Tuesday, and the low 60s on Wednesday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 10-25; gusty. Low: 45.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: S 5-10. High: 67.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Wind: NE 10-20; gusty. Low: 37.

Monday: Partly cloudy. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 51.

Tue: High: 56 Low: 33 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 61 Low: 35 Mostly sunny and mild.

Thu: High: 59 Low: 38 Sunny.

Fri: High: 61 Low: 36 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: High: 64 Low: 42 Partly cloudy and windy.