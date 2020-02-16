One more mild day, then the cold takes over

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says we'll have one more mild day before winter's chill returns.

Tonight, a cold front will move into northwestern Kansas, from the northwest. Patchy fog will be possible for central and southwestern Kansas late tonight through Monday morning. Lows will drop into the 20s for the northwest and the 30s for the rest of the state.

That cold front will move through the whole state (to the southeast) by Monday afternoon. We'll stay warm ahead of the front, with highs in the mid to upper 50s in central Kansas. It will be cooler for the northwest, where highs will drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Cold air will really start to take over Monday night, with flurries possible in western Kansas late Monday night into Tuesday. Light snow accumulation will be possible.

More flurries will be possible on Wednesday, especially for western Kansas.

Highs will drop into the 30s and 40s through the rest of the work week, but we'll warm back into the 50s next weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with fog late. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 37.

Tomorrow: Morning fog, partly cloudy afternoon. Wind: E/NW 5-15. High: 59.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: N 10-15; gusty. Low: 33.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Wind: N 10-15; gusty. High: 46.

Wed: High: 40 Low: 25 Mostly cloudy, a few flurries possible.

Thu: High: 38 Low: 22 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 45 Low: 22 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 53 Low: 32 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 55 Low: 36 Mostly cloudy, breezy with off/on showers.