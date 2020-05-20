One more nice day, then prepare for storms

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says aside from additional cloud cover, today will look and feel like the past few days. A cool morning in the 50s will warm into 70s this afternoon with most of us within a degree or two of normal.

Storms return to far western Kansas this evening and while some may be strong, severe weather is not expected. That should change on Thursday as scattered storms overspread the state, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Large hail and damaging wind gusts are the primary concerns followed by areas of heavy rain and perhaps a brief tornado.

After a stormy start to Friday across south-central Kansas, we should see a break in the activity Friday afternoon, Friday night, and most of Saturday.

It is going to be a hot start to the holiday weekend with highs in the 80s and 90s. However, Memorial Day is looking much cooler as we fall back into the 70s. Showers and storms promise to ruin some Saturday and Sunday plans, but most of us will be dry by Monday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: E/SE 10-15. High: 76.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 58.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy; scattered strong storms. Wind: SE 10-20. High: 75.

Tomorrow Night: Numerous showers and storms. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 62.

Fri: High: 81. Low: 65. Storms early; then clearing skies.

Sat: High: 89. Low: 66. Partly cloudy; scattered afternoon storms.

Sun: High: 78. Low: 61. Mostly cloudy; numerous showers/storms.

Mon: High: 76. Low: 60. Showers early; mostly cloudy.

Tue: High: 80. Low: 62. Partly cloudy.