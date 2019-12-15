One person dead after crash in south Wichita

One person was killed in a crash in south Wichita Sunday morning.

Sedgwick County Emergency Dispatch says the crash happened near the south 135 interstate and Interstate 235 at around 11:30 am.

Dispatch says this was a single-vehicle crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Multiple accidents have been reported around the Wichita area.

EARP is in effect for the City of Wichita. This means if you're in an accident where there are no injuries, no alcohol or drugs are involved, drive to any QuickTrip or Wichita Police Department substation to fill out an accident report.