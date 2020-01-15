One critically hurt after crash on I-135 and Central

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) One person is critically hurt after a crash Wednesday morning on southbound I-135 and Central.
Dispatchers say the crash happened just after 6:30 a.m.
Crews have closed the right lane and southbound ramp to 8/9th street.
Eyewitness News has a reporter on the scene to gather more details.
#BREAKING: One person is hurt after a crash near SB I-135 and Central. Here’s a look at the scene below 135. #kwch pic.twitter.com/mL7Jd2vP1e— Kristen Boxman (@KWCHKristen) January 15, 2020