One critically hurt after crash on I-135 and Central

One person is critically hurt after a crash Wednesday morning on southbound I-135 and Central.

Dispatchers say the crash happened just after 6:30 a.m.

Crews have closed the right lane and southbound ramp to 8/9th street.

Eyewitness News has a reporter on the scene to gather more details. Expect updates on Eyewitness News This Morning and on the KWCH 12 app.