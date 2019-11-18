One person killed in northwest Wichita house fire

One person died after a house fire broke out in northwest Wichita late Sunday.

Fire crews responded around 11:00 p.m. to the 2000 block of Jackson N Avenue.

Firefighters saw smoke when they arrived. They were able to keep the fire contained to the room in which it started.

Crews found one person inside the house who was not breathing. They worked to resuscitate them, but the person died.

"We did locate one individual inside the structure. They were removed and pronounced dead on scene after a valiant effort to revive them," said Captain Chad Winton.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.