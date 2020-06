Police are on the scene of a shooting in NE Wichita.

Emergency crews were called to the 6900 block of E. Ayesbury Circle, which is near 21st and Woodlawn, at around 5:15 a.m. Monday.

They found one person with a gunshot wound in very critical condition.

No other information has been released.

