One storm moves away, another coming

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that the latest winter storm will end in northwest Kansas overnight, but the strong winds from the northwest will continue. Gusts will approach 40 mph in some spots during the night. Meanwhile, the next round of winter weather will hit by Thursday morning.

Temperatures will be in the 20s to start Wednesday and with sunshine throughout the day, it should be a nice day for travelers. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s for most areas. The winds will die down.

Thursday start with some messy winter weather, but conditions will improve heading into the afternoon as temperatures warm up. So any slick spots early Thursday should be gone for the afternoon as the area turns back over to rain. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Friday has a chance for rain and thunder, especially in the afternoon and early evening. Highs will be in the 50s to near 60 for the big shopping day.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Evening clouds, then clearing; Windy. Wind: W/NW 20-30; gusty. Low: 30.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny; a bit breezy early. Wind: NW/N 10-20. High: 45.

Tomorrow Night: Turning cloudy. Wind: N/E 5-10. Low: 31.

Thanksgiving: High: 40 Wintry mix, changing to rain.

Fri: High: 59 Low: 40 Cloudy; chances for rain and thunder.

Sat: High: 57 Low: 42 Turning mostly sunny. Windy.

Sun: High: 44 Low: 22 Mostly sunny and windy.

Mon: High: 50 Low: 27 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 55 Low: 31 Mostly sunny.