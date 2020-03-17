One visitor per patient, no visitors under 18 at Ascension Via Christi

Ascension Via Christi announces new protocols to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

The hospital says the new measures are designed to protect patients, visitors, caregivers and associates.

Effective today (Tuesday, March 17), patients will only be allowed one visitor, and no visitors under 18 will be allowed.

They’ve also implemented new screening for everyone entering hospitals and outpatient clinics through limited entrances at each site.

Anyone who affirms that they have a fever, cough or difficulty breathing will be asked not to visit and return when he or she is no longer symptomatic. They also will be advised to consider a virtual visit through Facebook, Skype or other online platforms.

Those who are approved to visit will be asked to limit their movement within the hospital to and from the patient’s room.

“These steps are being taken proactively to protect our patients and associates, while still respecting the rights of our patients to receive visitors," said Sam Antonios, MD, chief medical officer for Ascension Via Christi’s Wichita hospitals in a press release. "We appreciate everyone’s support and cooperation.”

