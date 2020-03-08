One word and a lot of stigma, a Kansas bill hopes to change

Words have power, and that's why a local school social worker is trying to change one word used by Kansas schools.

It's an effort that has turned into a bill before state lawmakers.

"This is just about doing the right thing," said Leah Grim, an elementary school social worker.

Leah Grim has a different role to play in helping students learn.

"Just mental health conditions in general, kids are struggling with them quite a bit, and we know when they’re struggling with things like that, they’re not ready to learn," said Grim. "Focusing on getting their basic needs met, getting their social, emotional needs met, and then working toward the academic."

The school social worker in Sedgwick County said that sometimes it could be hard because of the label schools place on students to qualify for special education services.

"My special education team and I were at an initial IEP meeting. So an individual education plan for special education," Grim said. "The kiddo that we had evaluated was going to qualify under the label “emotional disturbance.” She was a young girl, 4th grade. Mom was really struggling to have her labeled with that label. Her official mental health disorder was anxiety."

"To get services in the school setting, she had to have that label of “emotional disturbance." As mom cried, she decided she was going to accept that label and sign that we serve her child and made the statement, I’m never going to tell her what her label," said Grim.

It was that student and mother who got Grim thinking.

Working with parents, school mental health professionals and Rep. Blake Carpenter on a bill, they came up with a different label for students with mental health diagnoses.

Grim is trying to change the umbrella term "emotional disturbance" to "emotional disability."

"Research shows when we have that label, we view them differently. Giving them a label that is not negative and clearly defines the need I think is really important," she said.

She said the current term has a negative stigma that can follow a student through their education.

"If you're going to associate the term that we use with special education with school shootings, that is definitely something that needs to change," said Grim.

Achieving that change is about a third of the way there in Kansas.

After the bill passed the Kansas House last month, it has a hearing in the Senate this week.

There's also something else Grim would like to see happen, for Congress to consider a similar move nationwide.

"The tricky part here is when we report to the federal level, in order to keep our funding, we do have to keep that term," said Grim. "We just wouldn’t use it in the school setting anymore. It wouldn’t be on any of our paperwork."

Other states have passed similar laws to the one Kansas is considering.

Grim said if this bill passes, it will make it easier for both kid and parent.

"I’ve sat in meetings before where they [parents] thought, 'I don’t know if I’m ready for this label, let’s see how our kids do,'" said Grim. "Unfortunately, that means they have to struggle because we’ve determined that that need is there, but we have to accept that label. If we take that hurdle out, I think parents will be more open to the idea of service."

The overall goal of such a change is placing more focus on students' education.

"Having a positive change in there, I think, is good," said Grim.

