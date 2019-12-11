Only Kansas Democrat in Congress supports impeaching Trump

The only Kansas Democrat in Congress supports impeaching President Donald Trump.

Freshman Rep. Sharice Davids announced Tuesday that she will vote for both articles of impeachment drafted by fellow Democrats over Trump's effort to get Ukraine to investigate political rival and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Davids said in a statement that the evidence against Trump is “overwhelming.”

The articles of impeachment accuse Trump of abusing his power as president and obstructing the congressional investigation by directing administration officials to defy subpoenas. Kansas' three Republicans in the House have all strongly criticized the impeachment process and suggested it is partisan.