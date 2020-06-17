Former standout student athlete shares perspective in letter to Derby community

A letter written by a former standout student athlete at Derby High School gains attention with a message challenging his home town with a question: What does it mean to be resilient?

"The way I define resilience, is learning how to take that obstacle and leverage it to make yourself better, " said Devin Hedgepeth.

Ten year after graduating from high school and moving on into his professional career, Derby is still the place Hedgepeth calls home.

"Very proud of my Kansas roots and very proud of my Derby roots. I mean, growing up in Derby was amazing," he said.

Hedgepeth was a valedictorian who played football for Derby High School before going on to Oklahoma State to play for the Cowboys. At Oklahoma State, injuries cut his football career short .

"If there is one common thing in my life, it's trying to overcome adversity," Hedepeth said.

Hedgepeth is no stranger to difficult life obstacles. His mother's breast-cancer diagnosis and injuries on the field were two in which familiar faces helped him stay strong. He says through it all, the Derby community has always been there.

With that said, Hedgepeth's letter addressed a societal issue and challenged the community to respond to an obstacle many face.

"For me, it was important to call out and say 'hey, I love you guys, you have always been there for me and supported me, but I think it's important for you to know, I've seen some of these things in my background and experiences."

He says while his experiences with racism were very in-frequent, growing up in a society where he was often the only person of color in the room was not easy.

So he asks... what opportunity can come from this obstacle? and what can you do?

First, he says have empathy and second, act.

"We do have an obstacle we are facing, but this could also be the obstacle that makes us all better."

