Operation Holiday accepting donations for its 2019 giveaway

It's the largest holiday assistance program in Sedgwick County.

Since 1960, Humankind Ministries has partnered with the community to distribute food, winter clothes, blankets, pet food, toys and more to thousands of low-income children and adults.

Organizers say they will accept any donation you have because there's always a need. Volunteers are also needed.

"Especially going into the holiday there are families in need and so the community definitely rallies around operation holiday so the needs always there we can never have too much of one thing," said Mis Gaston, the director of special initiatives for Operation Holiday.

The donations will be handed out Dec. 16-18.

If you have something you'd like to donate, you can drop it off at the Towne West Mall in the former sears location or the administration building at 829 N. Market.