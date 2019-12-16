Operation Holiday in need of volunteers TODAY!

HumanKind Ministries is asking for volunteers on this snow day.

The organization says it's day 1 of Operation Holiday distribution and several volunteers have canceled due to the weather -- including a group of 60 students!

The organization says volunteers as young as 6 years old are welcome with adult supervision.

Operation Holiday is located in Towne West just north of Dick’s Sporting Goods. Volunteers are asked to stay at least one hour, but they are welcome to stay as long as they can. The distribution runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.