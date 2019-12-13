Operation Holiday kicks off annual distribution Monday in Wichita

Wichita's Operation Holiday begins its annual distribution Monday. And while the effort has help to get that started, organizers can still use your help.

The Operation Distribution Center buzzes with activity in preparation for Monday. The center is full of donated hats, coats, toys and food and volunteers playing the role of elves to organize it all for Sedgwick County's largest holiday assistance program.

This year, Operation Holiday's distribution is expected to reach about 3,500 households, including individuals and families, says Angela Perez with Humankind Ministries, the organization formerly known as Interfaith Ministries behind Operation Holiday.

Volunteers make sure every member of family in need gets something from Operation Holiday, even hard-to-shop-for-teens.

"They're the hardest group to buy for and they often get forgotten," volunteer Kim Dailey says.

Gifts for teen boys include items like basketballs, tool sets and electronic items. Gifts for teen girls include hair and makeup accessories, and fun scarves and socks.

Combining Christmas gifts with necessity items to help people and families in need is possible with the volunteers who donate their time and many more who donate the toys, clothing, food, etc...

"There's a lot of people in need. I don't know their circumstances, (but) there's a lot of needy people out there less fortunate than men (and) I'm happy to help," Operation Holiday volunteer Tom Sanders says.

You can find a full list of collection sites accepting nonperishable food items, clothing and gifts here: HumanKindWichita.org.

HumanKind Ministries says it can also use volunteer help year round to serve between 14,000 and 16,000 low-income families and individuals.

If you aren't able to donate time, but want to contribute to Operation Holiday financially, you can donate money for the cause here.

For information on collection boxes, or getting involved through donations, visit HumanKindWichita.org.

