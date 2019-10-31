Operation Holiday taking applications for holiday assistance

Inter-Faith Ministries' Operation Holiday is taking applications for holiday assistance.

The organization helps provide low-income families with food, clothes, blankets and other basic needs to get them through the winter.

To qualify for assistance, households must meet certain income requirements and apply in-person at one of these application sites.

▪️ Atwater Neighborhood City Hall, 2755 E. 19th

▪️ Evergreen Neighborhood City Hall, 2700 N. Woodlawn

▪️ HumanKind Ministries, 829 N Market St

