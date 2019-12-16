Operation Holiday volunteers brave winter weather in Wichita

The winter storm wasn't enough to halt the beginning of the annual distribution for Operation Holiday Monday at Wichita's Towne West Square mall.

Monday kicked off the 60th anniversary for Operation Holiday where organizers with Humankind Ministries and volunteers braved the snow and cold to serve their community.

Humankind Ministries CEO Latasha St. Arnault says Sedgwick County's largest holiday assistance program every year depends on volunteers to meet the needs of thousands by distributing coats, food and toys. Organizers say Operation Holiday takes about 800 volunteers.

Monday morning's weather did have an impact on the total volunteer number, but St. Arnault says organizers adjusted and "it all ended up working out."

"This is our 60th anniversary this year and really, the community steps up every time to help their neighbors in need, and we're just grateful that we can facilitate that," she says.

While Operation Holiday is off to a solid start, organizers say they can still use all the help they can get. Anyone wanting to volunteer can do so Monday through Wednesday at Towne West. Distribution hours Wednesday (Dec. 18) are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If you aren't able to donate time, but want to contribute to Operation Holiday financially, you can donate money for the cause here.