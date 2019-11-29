Opportunity to give back comes with return of Angel Trees

Opportunities to give back this holiday season include the return of Angel Trees at Towne East and Towne West malls in Wichita.

The Salvation Army Angel Trees are set up with tags for children from newborn to 16-years-old. Community members can select a tag from the tree and in doing so, adopt a child to buy them something they need or want for Christmas.

Those wishing to adopt a child, giving them a Christmas gift, can do so until Dec. 8. Find more information on the Angel Tree program and opportunities to volunteer for the holidays, or all through the year on the

Salvation Army website.