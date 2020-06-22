Options available for free, mobile COVID-19 testing in Sedgwick County

With more businesses reopened and more instances of crowds gathered in Wichita and Sedgwick County comes questions about what COVID-19 testing options locally are available.

Below is information on free and mobile testing sites in the county. The sites are available, whether or not you're exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19:

HealthCore Clinic Drive-thru or walk-up testing

Call 316-6910249 the day before you want to get tested to make an appointment.

The drive-thru testing runs every morning from 10 to 11 a.m.

The slots fill up fast, so make your appointment as soon as possible.

The service is free and no one will be turned away, but it's recommended that you bring your ID and insurance information if you have it.

Results through HealthCore will take two to five business days.

GraceMed

Call 316-866-3000 to make your appointment.

The appointment time runs from 8:15 a.m. to noon, but fills up fast.

Results can take up to two weeks.

No one will be turned away, but you should bring your ID and your insurance card if you have it.

"We will test patients regardless of their ability to pay," said GraceMed Chief Medical Officer Julie Elder. "We take patients with or without insurance. If you're uninsured, we have a grant to cover that."

Sedgwick County Health Department

Drive-thru testing site is available at the health department's West Central location, by appointment only.

To make an appointment, call 211.

The county says you may have to wait a few days for that appointment, so the sooner you call, the better.

***If you don't want to make an appointment, Sedgwick County is offering a free walk-up mobile testing site from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday in Clearwater and from 9 a.m. to noon Monday in Colwich.***

You can find the nearest mobile testing site to you by entering your address on Sedgwick County's testing site locator.

CVS

To make an appointment through CVS, begin by entering your zip code on the company's website. After answering a few questions, choose an appointment time at the nearest available CVS location to you.

You'll pick up your test materials and drop it off. Results take two to five days.

Sedgwick County reminds residents of its swab study health officials are conducting. With this study, you may get a call from the county, asking you to participate. If you're selected, you will receive a call from a number beginning with 660, and you will be asked to provide basic information before scheduling a time for sampling.

The county this week, continues to take random samples from citizens -- symptomatic, or asymptomatic -- at no cost to the volunteer. The county's goal is to test 1,400 participants. As of Monday night, fewer than 100 have signed up.

Volunteers get test results after three to four days.