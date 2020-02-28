Oregon has 1st presumptive coronavirus case: elementary school employee

Oregon's first presumptive corinavirus case emerged on Friday. The infected person worked at an elementary school in the Portland area, which will be closed for three days.

The Lake Oswego School District sent robocalls to parents saying that Forest Hills Elementary school will be closed until Wednesday, and will be deep cleaned by maintenance workers. State health authorities planned to spend the weekend trying to find everyone the unidentified person, who was in a hospital, had been in contact with.

Hours before the case emerged, the state ramped up efforts to combat an outbreak amid potential challenges including closing schools, businesses and events, and sustained shortages of medical supplies.

Portland station KATU reports the patient lives in Washington County, Oregon. Health officials tell the station they don't believe the patient came into close contact with another person with the virus.

They say the case is considered "presumptive" until the Center for Disease Control and Prevention can confirm through another test.

The patient is isolated at a Hillsboro, Oregon hospital, KATU reports.

"I understand this news is concerning," Gov. Kate Brown said during a news conference announcing the case. "However, I want to reassure you that our state and local authorities are responding quickly to the case. They are professionally trained to handle this situation. Oregonians should know that we are taking this very seriously."

