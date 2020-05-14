Overnight rain could be heavy in spots

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that showers and storms developing in Kansas during the night will produce some locally heavy rainfall. The highest flooding potential will be along and southeast of the turnpike. The severe threat in Kansas overnight is very low.

Temperatures Friday morning will be in the 50s and 60s and should warm into the mid and upper 70s during the afternoon. Much of the day will be dry (after the morning storms depart).

Another wave of rain and storms will be coming through Friday night with locally heavy rains. Saturday morning starts out with some rain, but heading into the afternoon, most of the state dries out. A few leftover rain chances will be possible in southeast Kansas Saturday evening.

Dry weather returns statewide Sunday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy; showers and storms late. Wind: S/NE 10-15. Low: 62.

Tomorrow: Rain and thunder early; otherwise mostly cloudy. Wind: NE/E 5-15. High: 75.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy; showers and storms. Wind: E/SE 5-15. Low: 61.

Sat: High: 78 Mostly cloudy; isolated shower or storm.

Sun: High: 77 Low: 57 MOstly sunny to partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 76 Low: 54 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 78 Low: 53 Sunny.

Wed: High: 80 Low: 58 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 82 Low: 61 Partly cloudy and breezy.