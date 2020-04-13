Overnight snow chance

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that some light snow will move across southwest Kansas into early Tuesday. Accumulations will be very light and should end around daybreak. The rest of the area should prepare for another freeze.

Clouds will be thickest over southern Kansas heading into early Tuesday. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and low 30s with light winds. Highs will rebound to near 50 with decreasing clouds and light west-southwest winds.

The warmest day of the week may come Wednesday when highs get back into the 60s briefly. Another cold front is on the way by Thursday with a chance for some rain and thunderstorms in south central Kansas. There maybe a few snow showers in far northern Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear. Wind: N/NE 5-15. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: SE/S 5-15. High: 61.

Tomorrow Night: Turning mostly cloudy. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 49

Sat: High: 77 Becoming partly cloudy; overnight showers/thunder

Easter: High: 56 Low: 52 Cloudy; few showers. Evening wintry mix.

Mon: High: 47 Low: 25 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 50 Low: 29 Becoming mostly cloudy.

Wed: High: 57 Low: 32 Decreasing clouds

Thu: High: 59 Low: 39 Partly cloudy; a few evening showers.