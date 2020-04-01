P.E. Teacher shows how parents can keep their kids active while at home

Coronavirus concerns close Kansas schools, cancel sports seasons and close recreation centers, leaving kids stuck at home.

Nine-year-old Brock Holovach isn't a fan of the new restrictions. "It hasn't been very fun because we can't really do a lot of stuff," he says.

Heather Holovach is a K-8 P.E. teacher, but now that school is out, she runs workouts every day with her three kids and two neighbors.

She enforces social distancing of at least six feet and keeps hand sanitizer and Clorox wipes nearby.

Heather encourages parents to make exercise a regular part of their kids' day, along with school work.

You don't have to go out and do 30 minutes," she says. "Go out and seven minutes. Then go back and do some homework. Just like recess at school. Then come back out and do another five to seven minutes. Just so they're in and out and in and out and doing some things, getting their heart rate up. If their faces are red and they're breathing hard you know you're doing a good job."

Her kids know at 3:30 every day, they're working out.

Nine-year-old Harrison McMahon says it gives him something to look forward to. "It feels great getting my heart rate up and not just sitting at home and being bored," he says.

Heather's 14-year-old son, Brody Holovach plays sports. He says this helps him be active while sports are canceled. He wants to be in shape when sports start again.

Heather knows parents are feeling the pressure.

"We're not going to be perfect. If you get to a spot where you're having trouble and you're stuck, move forward and come back later. Ask questions. The teachers are all there to help," she says.

Older kids like to play sports and ride bikes, but it's different for younger children. Heather suggests keeping it simple.

"The little ones you do 'Hokey Pokey', they can do head, shoulders, knees and toes. They love dance parties. They're really into that sort of thing. So they will move, you just have to ask them and tell them to move," she says.

Although Heather is a P.E. teacher, she's nervous about tackling other subjects with her own kids, but she says it will all work out.

She developed exercise sheets for families to use at home. These exercises do not require any equipment. She says parents can pick exercises by spelling their child's name or vocabulary words. (Example: Heather would do "H", "E", "A", etc. exercises.) She also assigned numbers to each exercise if parents want to include math problems to select exercises.

Grades K-3

A or 1 - Tony Chestnut, Gr 3 does reach out and touch your toes (HOLD FOR 10 SECONDS)

B or 2 - Skip 30 seconds

C or 3 - High knees in place 15 seconds

D or 4 - Gallop 30 seconds

E or 5 - Rolly Pollys or Sit-ups X 10

F or 6 - Bunny Hops for 30 Seconds adding the teeth and bunny paws for your entertainment

G or 7 - Dance Party for 1 minute (Music Encouraged)

H or 8 - Frog jump for 30 seconds (bottom should be on their heels when they jump)

I or 9 - Dance Party for 1 minute (Music Encouraged)

J or 10 - Butterfly stretch 10 seconds

K or 11 - Side shuffle 30 seconds (hips forward, do not open up hips it will become a gallop)

L or 12 - Quad stretch (lay on right side stretch left quad for 10 seconds then switch to other side)

M or 13 - Superman, hold for 30 seconds. Squeeze nice and tight!

N or 14 - Head, shoulders, knees toes 10 times

O or 17 - Run 30 seconds. In place or around depending on space

P or 16 - Jumping jacks X 10

Q or 17 - Bottom kicks on place or moving depending on space. 30 seconds

R or 18 - Superman, hold for 40 seconds squeeze nice and tight

S or 19 - Army crawl use elbows to move your body all along the ground, floor or grass

T or 20 - Hod full push-up position for 10 seconds or 5 push-ups if you are able.

U or 21 - Free choice for 1 minute

V or 22 - Forward Punches Right/Left = 1 X 10

W or 23 - Skip 30 seconds

X or 24 - Rolly Pollys or Sit-ups X 10

Y or 25 - Dance Party for 1 minute (Music Encouraged)

Z or 26 - Jumping Jacks to 20. Count by 2's

Grades 4-8

A or 1 - Burpees without push-up X 8

B or 2 - Squats X 10 (pay attention to correct technique: shoulders, knees and toes in line)

C or 3 - Butterfly stretch hold tight 15 seconds

D or 4 - High knees in place 30 seconds

E or 5 - Oblique crunches 10 per side

F or 6 - Both legs together reach out and touch your toes (hold for 15 seconds)

G or 7 - Plank 1 minute (on elbows)

H or 8 - Butt kicks in place for 30 seconds

I or 9 - Lunges (right/left = 1) X 10

J or 10 - Hold full push-up position for 40 seconds

K or 11 - Pretend jump rope for 1 minute (basic jump)

L or 12 - Push-ups X 10 or hold full push-up position for 30 seconds if you cannot do a proper push-up

M or 13 - Straddle stretch, reach out and hold for 15 seconds

N or 14 - Mario skips in place (right arm right leg, left arm left leg) R/L= 1 X 12

O or 17 - Jumping jacks X 20

P or 16 - Mountain climbers R, L, R = 1 x 8

Q or 17 - Big Alligator Bites (R/L = 1) X 10

R or 18 - Superman (1-minute hold) SQUEEZE!

S or 19 - Burpees without push-up X 8

T or 20 - Crunches, chin to ceiling not chin to chest X 15

U or 21 - Scissors R/L = 1 X 10 they may put hands under lower back/bottom for support

V or 22 - Shoulder taps R/L = 1 They must perform in full push-up position X 12

W or 23 - Calf Raises both at same time X 20

X or 24 - Tricep push-up or tricep dips X 10

Y or 25 - R/L quad stretch hold on each side 15 seconds

Z or 26 - Baby Alligator bites R/L = 1 X 10 they may put hands under bottom for support

