Package thief caught on camera at SE Wichita home

Jacob Kresky was sitting inside his southeast Wichita home's back office Friday afternoon, working on homework when outside, a stranger stepped onto his porch, lifted two Amazon boxes and walked away.

Jacob Kresky porch cam footage

A camera captured footage of the theft through a window. The thief can clearly be seen on that footage, but Kresky didn't see it until after the thief left with his boxes.

Kresky, who lives near Harry and Oliver, says he does have a Nest doorbell cam featuring technology to immediately notify him on his cell phone anytime there's motion on his doorstep and give him an extra visual on the source of that motion.

Unfortunately, Kresky says, the Nest doorbell died and he didn't receive that notification on the Nest app.

Fortunately, the stolen packages didn't contain any large ticket items. Kresky says he prefers to order products he needs for his home rather than go to the store. Among items within the Amazon boxes delivered to him Friday were kitty litter containers and a case of deodorant.

In sharing the footage from his front porch with Eyewitness News, Kresky says his main concern is that the thief won't stop with this crime and will likely target more homes if he's not caught.

While the video evidence is important in a case like Kresky's, as this case and others show, thieves are not always deterred by the cameras. Ramping up to the holiday season, more crimes like this are expected.

Ahead of last holiday season (2018), Wichita Police Sgt. Trevor McDonald discussed the widespread crime of package theft and what you can do to thwart thieves from stealing what's yours.

It's a crime often committed without much thought behind it.

"They simply see a package on a porch and they take it," McDonald said.

Home surveillance cameras do well to allow you to monitor your front doorstep from your smartphone, but McDonald says the only real way to keep thieves from taking your packages is to not leave them outside unattended.

"Number one," he says, "is having that good neighborhood connection with the rest of your community."

McDonald suggests asking a trusted neighbor to pick up the package if you're not home or see if you can have it delivered to your office.

If those options don't work, ask the post office or another carrier service to hold your package.

"Then, you can just go over on your lunch hour, zoom over there and everything is nice and safe," said McDonald.