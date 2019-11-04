Packaged vegetables recalled due to possible Listeria contamination

Mann Packing Co., Incorporated is voluntarily recalling several vegetable products sold nationwide in the United States due to potential health risks.

The company announced the voluntary recall after receiving notification from the FDA and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency of a potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the recalled products.

The recalled products have “Best If Enjoyed By” date of October 11, 2019 to November 16, 2019. Please see below for a full list of affected products as well as product images available.

Consumers who believe that they are in possession of any of the products affected by this recall should dispose of the product in an appropriate waste container.

For any inquiries or comments, all consumers are welcome to call the 24 hour customer service line at 1-844-927-0707 or email Mann Packing Co., Inc. at consumers@mannpacking.com.

Eyewitness News has reached out to Dillons to see if the affected products were sold at stores here in Kansas.

