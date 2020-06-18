Pandemic limits Father's Day visits at retirement communities, long-term care facilities

A quick visit and a goodbye is all many families with loved ones in retirement communities and long-term care facilities can do for now as strict COVID-19 guidelines keep them from having a more complete visit they normally would get.

This Father's Day is no different. Two sisters with a sign in hand arrived at Presbyterian Manor in Wichita Thursday to visit their father, 93-year-old Bob Duncan, a World War II veteran.

"My mother passed away in December, so he's been a little lost without her and a little confused over COVID stuff, Duncan's daughter, Meg Carte said. "Even when we went over there, he says, 'well come on inside, what are you out there for?'"

While difficult not to accept that invitation, safety is key for facilities like Presbyterian Manor.

"We have limited the number of guests who can come. That's so we can social distance. That's necessary," says Presbyterian Retirement Community Director Courtney Wolfe. "We've also timed those visits so guests are coming on campus at staggered times, and so not everyone is showing up at the time."

Instead of face-to-face visits, many families rely on calls on iPads and iPhones to stay connected.

Carte said while it's a different type of visit, any time she and her sister get to spend with their father is worth it.

"Non one is allowed in but staff and they are all checked, so I feel like he's in the safest place he could be right now," she said.