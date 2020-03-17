Parents, students react to early closure to K-12 schools in Kansas

Tuesday's bombshell announcement from Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, on the decision to close all K-12 schools in the state for the rest of the school year caught at least some parents and students off guard.

While public response indicates that many understand the move to help slow progress of the coronavirus pandemic, the decision came with disappointment and many questions about what happens next. The governor and education leaders at the state and local levels say the closing of school buildings doesn't mean learning for students is finished for the year.

Disappointment from teachers and students especially comes with the cancellation of spring-time events including sports, proms and graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020. Among the students saddened by the abrupt end to the school year is Kapaun Mt. Carmel senior Maggie Gann, missing out on her final season as a high school athlete on Kapaun's swim team.

"It's a big bummer for everybody and a lot of people are sad because they didn't get to say goodbye to their teachers. They didn't have their senior prank day, spring sports, a lot of lasts that we didn't know we had already had," Gann says.

She says not being able to complete her final season for Kapaun's swim and dive team is "a punch in the gut."

"I was putting in the all of this work the last three years. I was excited to go to State my senior year," Gann says.

Gann never expected her senior year to end like this.

"It's a really odd feeling because things have escalated so quickly that you weren't really expecting it, but when it happened, you could only sit there and think, 'there's a lot of preparation I didn't have that I would've had if we would've gotten out on May 8."

She wants to study engineering in college and with her final stretch of high-school education possibly continuing online, she has many questions as to how that will look.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and local school district leaders reassured high school seniors Tuesday that they will still graduate, they just won't have a graduation ceremony.

The Wichita school district (USD 259) is working on a learning plan outside of classrooms that will start March 30.

Tuesday afternoon, Eyewitness News spoke with a couple parents who shared mixed reactions about the school closings. One parent says they're not sure what how they're going to be able to keep their child at home and go to work.

Wichita mother Shawntee Keener says she supports the state's decision to keep her son safe from the virus.

"I actually think it's great that schools are closing, knowing that the coronavirus affects the younger generation as well as the older ones," Keener says. "My kid would be one to be affected, and schools are like hospitals, it's the worst place for viruses and infections to be spread. So, I'm actually excited. I'm happy. I would rather have, like I said, a dumb child than a dead one. We can work on the smarts. But yeah, I'm happy they're closing. I'm concerned about their education as far as what's gonna happen in the near future but, right now, safety is number one."

Keener says her son is in third grade and often around his grandmother. She says the less risk he has of getting the virus and potentially spreading it to her, the better.