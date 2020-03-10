Parents wipe down, spray disinfectant on students after school employee's exposure to coronavirus

Some parents are going to extreme measures to keep their children free of coronavirus.

A school district in Memphis, Tenn. announced on Monday that a school employee was in contact with someone who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

That had some parents at the school wiping down their kids and even spraying them with disinfectant.

"Don't nobody want their child to be sick and don't nobody want to take that virus to their house," said parent, Tosha Lott.

Leaders with the Shelby County Health Department say this is not necessary because it's a very low-risk situation for students.

Health director Alisa Haushalter said about 70 people came in contact with a patient who has coronavirus, and those people were quarantined at home but are not considered sick.

"They are being asked to stay at home during the incubation period so that if they become ill we can get them appropriate treatment," said Haushalter.

The employee will stay in quarantine for 14 days to see if any symptoms develop. That has not yet happened.

The district said the school will remain open and focus on making sure everything is clean.

