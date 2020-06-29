Park City addresses rumors about Amazon distribution center coming to area

Is Amazon coming to the Wichita area? It's a question some continue to ask as rumors circulate about possible interest from the company in building a warehouse in south central Kansas.

In May, the Wichita Eagle reported that Amazon would create a new distribution center near 39th North and Webb Road. The warehouse in mind has several loading docks in the back, but no one from Amazon has confirmed if this is part of the company's expansion plans.

Another possibility surrounding the rumors for an Amazon warehouse is in Park City.

Park City Assistant City Administrator Dana Walden said for now, the rumors are just that, and nothing has been confirmed.

"Everybody is excited about the prospects of the potential for someone that is a big player coming to the Wichita area, Sedgwick County area," Walden said. "If we had some facts about someone coming our direction, and working in our community, we would be very much onboard with working with them and getting that information out."

Eyewitness News did reach out to Amazon, as well as the city of Wichita concerning the possibility of the company's expansion in the area. As of Monday afternoon (June 29) we haven't received a response.