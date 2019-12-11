Park City man injured in reported hunting accident in Greenwood County

The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office says Eagle Med transported a 71-year-old Park City man to a Wichita hospital following a reported accidental shooting Tuesday afternoon in Greenwood County.

The sheriff's office says at about 4 p.m. Tuesday, deputies, Greenwood County EMS and the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism responded to the 200 block of F75 Road in rural Greenwood County in response to the shooting that happened while Eldon Dale Holsey was hunting.

Upon arrival, a deputy found Holsey with a gunshot wound to his left hand and forearm.

"A tourniquet and first aid were immediately rendered," the sheriff's office says.

It says the reported accidental shooting remains under investigation.