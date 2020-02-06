Parking meter blocks fan's attempt to catch Mahomes' pass at Chiefs parade

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is looking for the fan who was nearly knocked by a parking meter on Wednesday.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates during a Super Bowl parade and rally in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Video shared on Twitter shows Mahomes throw a pass from a double-decker bus during the Cheifs Champions Celebration Parade.

Several fans go the pass which hits one man in the face while another fails to see the parking meter in front of him, runs into it and falls out.

It's unknown if the fan was hurt, but Mahomes said he just wants to know if he's okay.

We wonder what kind of get well is in store for the fan?

