Parole granted for man convicted in kidnapping, death of Nancy Shoemaker

Parole is granted for one of two men convicted in the 1990 death of Nancy Shoemaker. Nancy's father, Bo Shoemaker, confirmed the decision with Eyewitness news.

Donald Wacker has been serving a life sentence in Shoemaker's case. He helped Doil Lane, the man who sexually assaulted and killed the 9-year-old girl, kidnap her.

We're told the Kansas Department of Corrections will release details of the decision next Friday, April 3. Shoemaker says Wacker's release date is Nov. 1.

In October, a petition to keep Wacker in prison reached nearly 15,000 signatures.