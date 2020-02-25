STORM SHOTS: Part of north central Kansas becomes winter wonderland

A winter storm slams north central Kansas Tuesday, dropping at least one foot of snow in part of Lincoln County, including the Sylvan Grove area.

The snowstorm led to several crashes, and other issues, but for those able to stay home and enjoy the day, conditions were ideal for construction of large snow men and scenic photos, which several viewers submitted, especially from Lincoln County.

Storm Team 12 anticipates snow to continue through Tuesday evening before tapering off into flurries overnight. Before it's all said and done, a few more inches could fall on some parts that have already approached or exceeded a foot of snow.

Wednesday will be dry across Kansas with windy and cold temperatures featuring afternoon highs in the upper 30s. Warmer weather returns by end end of the work week, setting up for a pleasant weekend across the state.