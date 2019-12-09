Partnership with counseling center, coffee shop addresses mental health at FHSU

Since 2015, the number of students seeking mental-health services at Fort Hays State University has doubled. Anxiety is a main issue many students say they're dealing with and with more of them coming forward to address their overall mental health, a local business steps up to help them out.

"Many times students come here with anxiety and depression. So, we see more students struggling with issues, and they need more support here from our services," says Gina Smith, director at Fort Hays State's student health and counseling center, the Kelly Center.

Contributing factors include financial struggles, being away from home, grades and even dating. This is why the Kelly Center partnered Breathe Coffeehouse to start a program called "Can we just talk?"

It begins with coupons available on campus for all Fort Hays State students. All students have to do is bring their coup to Breathe Coffeehouse and give it to the barista. With that, the student gets a free cup of coffee and an on-site volunteer to talk with.

"I had all kinds of people saying, 'I wanna be a part of this,' people saying this is needed, and people saying, 'hey, I could've really used this,'" Breathe Coffeehouse owner Patrick McGinnis says.

Fort Hays State student McKenzie Foster, who started taking college classes at 16, decided she wanted to use her experience coping with stress and anxiety to help others.

"Having that experience makes it easier to talk to people who may be struggling, like, 'look, I've been through this too,'" Foster says.

McGinnis says students' reasons for being part of the program with the Kelly Center and his business.

"Whether you're referred coming out of counseling, referred because you had a rough week, or whether you're there to listen, it doesn't matter. We're all the same," he says.