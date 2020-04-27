Parts of Kansas in a severe storm risk Tuesday

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that some severe weather is possible Tuesday evening for areas along and south of the Turnpike. Hail and high winds will be the primary threat, but should move out of the area by 8 p.m.

Look for mostly clear skies into Tuesday morning with lows in the 40s and 50s. Highs will still climb well into the 70s across northern Kansas, but widespread 80s are likely in central and southern Kansas. Storms could begin as early as 3 p.m., but should move east quickly. Western Kansas will remain dry.

Windy weather is likely on Wednesday with some sunshine. It heats up later in the week with highs nearing 90 in some areas by Thursday and Friday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 57.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; afternoon storms. Wind: S/NW 10-20; gusty. High: 84.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly clear and breezy. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. Low: 51.

Wed: High: 75 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 79 Low: 48 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 88 Low: 60 Mostly sunny and windy

Sat: High: 87 Low: 63 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 76 Low: 62 Mostly cloudy; scattered storms. Breezy.

Mon: High: 75 Low: 54 Mostly cloudy; overnight storms.