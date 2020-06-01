Patrick Mahomes speaks out on 'senseless murders'

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is speaking out about the recent deaths of unarmed black people at the hands of law enforcement and others.

In a message posted on Twitter, Mahomes sent prayers to the family and friends of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery and said he has been trying to put his feelings into words after watching what has happened over the last week.

"As a kid who was born with a black mom dad and a white mom, I have been blessed to be accepted for who I am my entire life," said Mahomes," but that isn't the case for everyone."

Mahomes called the recent deaths "senseless murders" and said they are wrong and "cannot continue in our country."

"All I can think about is how I grew up in a locker room where people of every race, every background and every community came together and became brothers to accomplish a single goal," Mahomes said.

He said he hopes Americans can adopt that same mentality and "become more like a locker room where everyone is accepted."

"Let's be the world where my little sister, generations to come, and even my future kids will grown up never having to experience these tragedies and instead love one another unconditionally!"

Mahomes ended his message with this: "Love and Unite! #JusticeforGeorgeFloyd."