8-year-old girl dies after icy roads cause crash in Kansas

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a person has died in a three-vehicle wreck caused by icy roads in northeast Kansas.

The patrol said the collision occurred Monday on U.S. Highway 56 near Overbrook in Osage County.

The patrol reports a truck driving westbound on the highway lost control on icy roads, crossed the center line and hit a Ford pickup truck head-on, and a third vehicle rear-ended the Ford.

KHP says eight-year-old Cassie Ralston, of Scranton, was in the Ford truck. She died on the scene. Three other people involved in the crash were taken to hospitals for treatment.

The crash came as a system carrying freezing temperatures and strong winds moved across Kansas. A few thousand customers in Wichita lost power Monday morning but no other serious accidents or injuries have been reported.

