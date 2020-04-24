Paycheck Protection Program resuming to help small businesses across U.S.

The Small Business Administration Friday announced it will resume accepting Paycheck Protection Program loan applications on Monday (April 27), continuing the program the SBA says "has supported more than 1.66 million small businesses and protected over 30 million jobs for hardworking Americans."

Congress approved additional funds to keep the program going after its initial start earlier this month with $350 billion in forgivable loans for expenses to keep workers employed, including healthcare benefits and payroll.

“We encourage all approved lenders to process loan applications previously submitted by eligible borrowers and disburse funds expeditiously," a joint statement from SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza and Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin says. "All eligible borrowers who need these funds should work with an approved lender to apply. Borrowers should carefully review PPP regulations and guidance and the certifications required to obtain a loan."

With the continuation of the Paycheck Protection Program comes relief for more hospitals. U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says the SBA on Friday released new guidelines to clarify that publicly-owned hospitals are eligible to apply and receive loans through the program.

On April 9, Sen. Moran led a group of senators in sending a letter to Senate leaders, urging them to clarify the eligibility in the program to include more hospitals. Sen. Moran says he also raised the issue with President Trump and continued work with Mnuchin, Muzinich and the SBA "to make certain hospitals receive access to the resources they need to stay open."

“Many of the rural hospitals across Kansas are publicly owned and are barely breaking even on a good day,” Sen. Moran says. “This pandemic has forced many of these hospitals to cut back on non-critical services which has led to a dramatic loss of revenue. This administrative fix is crucial to keeping hospitals open and making certain Kansans will still have access to medical care in their own communities when this crisis is over. I applaud the administration for updating the guidance and providing relief to more than 60 hospitals across Kansas.”