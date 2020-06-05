Peaceful protest planned in Hutchinson on Saturday to continue, amid rumors of violence

A Black Lives Matter protest is scheduled on Saturday in Hutchinson from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. beginning at 30th and Main.

Organizers of the protest say it is and has always been planned to be a peaceful demonstration to make their voices heard.

However, some businesses in the area are still taking precautions by boarding up their windows and removing merchandise from stores in fear it the event may turn violent.

Hutchinson Police Chief Jeff Hooper explained that his department is aware of the events and have a plan in place if things do get out of control.

Comments and posts on social media are a big concern as counter-protesters threaten violence.

"One person in particular in the community started the social media frenzy of, 'Oh my gosh. They are going out there to loot and cause damage,' and the whole thing is to have a peaceful march and protest," Organizer Teresa Delgado said.

One to two hundred people are expected to participate in the protest.