Peaceful protests continue, youth rally planned for Thursday night

Demonstrators are planning a youth rally Thursday at Pure Heart Worship Center located south of 13th and Oliver at 6:30 p.m.

The worship center is located near the same intersection that protesters had blocked off Wednesday night.

The rally is being organized by the same leaders that organized last Saturday's protest that began at Century II. Peaceful protesters took to the streets and marched to the Sedgwick County Jail.

Protests around the nation have continued despite all four officers involved in George Floyd's death being arrested.