Teen struck by vehicle in south Wichita

4:05 p.m.

Wichita police witnessed a teen get hit by a car on Friday afternoon.

It happened in the 800 block of S. Broadway

Officers recognized the young woman as a person they were possibly looking for from out of state. She was not wanted for a criminal matter.

Police say they stopped to talk to the woman when she ran across the street and into the path of an oncoming car.

They say the car didn't have time to stop and struck the woman.

Officers rendered aid right away.

The teen was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

They say the driver is cooperative.

----

3 p.m.

Emergency crews are on the scene of a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident in south Wichita.

Sedgwick County dispatchers confirm they received a call about a vehicle striking a person in the 800 block of S. Wichita.

Eyewitness News is on the scene to learn what happened.