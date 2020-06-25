Trend of positive COVID-19 cases on rise as Sedgwick County total eclipses 1,000

The latest data from Sedgwick County Thursday shows a continued increase in the testing rate, but also continuation of a recent upward trend in the percentage of positive cases.

The number of active cases is still setting daily records with 349 as of Thursday. Sedgwick County's total cases eclipsed 1,000, sitting at 1,001.

The percentage of positive tests is at about 3.8 percent. That percentage is figured by dividing the number of total cases, 1,001 by the total number of people tested in the county, 26,316 as of Thursday.

Thursday, Sedgwick County also reported two new deaths, bringing the county's COVID-19 death toll to 28. Last week, the county reported one additional death.

With 349 of the 1,001 total cases active, the county reports 624 recoveries, as of Thursday. The latest data from Sedgwick County also shows that people between 20 and 39 account for about one third of the county's total cases.

Meanwhile, the Sedgwick County Health Department has added more staff to accommodate the high, sustained interest from residents wanting to be tested for COVID-19, even those who are asymptomatic.

"Residents who are symptomatic will always receive priority scheduling and should receive a call back within 24 hours to schedule an appointment. Asymptomatic residents should receive a call from the Health Department within 48 hours. Sedgwick County is asking for patience on wait time if you are asymptomatic and would like to receive a COVID-19 test," the county says.

The health department says additional volunteer, licensed medical professionals are needed to assist at COVID-19 testing sites as more sampling supplies become available to the county.

"Healthcare professionals in nursing, pharmacy, dentistry, phlebotomy and laboratory science interested in volunteering their time need to contact MRC@sedgwick.gov. Volunteers are needed on average two hours daily Monday through Friday. Volunteers can choose in advance which days to work," a message on Sedgwick County's website says.

The county also reminds residents that the health department is not the only provider for testing locally.

"Other community health organizations may be able to test as well," Sedgwick County says.

You can find a list of free, mobile testing sites in Sedgwick County here.