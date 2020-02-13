Personal protection expert shares safety tips for dating

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, we talked with our personal protection expert about some tips to keep you safe in your search for love.

Joe Schillaci says blind dates can lead to true love, but there is reason to be cautious.

"They don't call it a blind date for nothing, you're going to meet somebody you've never meet before," said Schillaci.

You'll want to be sure to make a plan before leaving for the date.

"This is somebody you've never met before, have an exit plan if this date starts to go south and get sour, said Schillaci. "You know you have a safe exit."

Let your friends and family know where you are going.

"I would go as far as having them coming with you and have them sit off to another table," said Schillaci. "We're looking for safety, there's nothing wrong with that."

Schillaci recommends bringing your own transportation. It's also good to have your own money.

"Look out for those telltale signs, if somebody's getting pushy," said Schillaci.

He suggests not giving out any personal information. You just met this person, be patient with that relationship as it develops.